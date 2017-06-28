The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
28 June 2017 Last Updated at 12:48 pm International

Dutch PM Gifts PM Modi A Bicycle

New Delhi
Dutch PM Gifts PM Modi A Bicycle
Narendra Modi/Twitter

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has gifted a bicycle to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter's day-long visit to The Netherlands on Tuesday.

A picture shared by PM Modi on twitter, shows him smiling and riding a bicycle which was gifted to him by his Dutch counterpart.

PM Rutte with a big smile on his face was also seen standing besides PM Modi when he was riding the bicycle.

Advertisement opens in new window

 

 

PM Rutte usually comes to work riding a bicycle as cycling is considered to be the most preferred mode of transportation in The Netherlands.

PM Modi arrived home on Wednesday following a successful three-nation tour to Portugal, US and the Netherlands. (ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Narendra Modi Netherlands Diplomacy & Foreign Policy International
Next Story : Meira Kumar Files Nomination For Presidential Election
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters