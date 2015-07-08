The Newswire
Doping Ban Over, Maria Sharapova to Return in July For World Team Tennis Matches
Maria Sharapova will return to competitive tennis in July for two World Team Tennis matches.
Sharapova recently returned to the WTA Tour after a 15- month doping ban. She is skipping Wimbledon because of an injured left thigh that prevented her from competing in qualifiers.
Sharapova plans to play for the Orange County Breakers -- a team she has played for seven years on July 16 and July 24.
Sharapova had originally planned to return for a hard court tournament in Stanford, California, on July 31.
