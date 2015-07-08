The Newswire
23 June 2017 Last Updated at 10:04 am Sports

Doping Ban Over, Maria Sharapova to Return in July For World Team Tennis Matches

Newport Beach
File AP Photo/ Pavel Golovkin

Maria Sharapova will return to competitive tennis in July for two World Team Tennis matches.

Sharapova recently returned to the WTA Tour after a 15- month doping ban. She is skipping Wimbledon because of an injured left thigh that prevented her from competing in qualifiers.

Sharapova plans to play for the Orange County Breakers -- a team she has played for seven years  on July 16 and July 24.

Sharapova had originally planned to return for a hard court tournament in Stanford, California, on July 31.

