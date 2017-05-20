Don't Get Over Excited About ICJ Order on Jadhav: Shiv Sena Tells Govt
The Shiv Sena today asked the government not to get over excited over the ruling given by the International Court of Justice in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case until the Indian national is brought back home safely.
It, however, hailed the efforts taken by the External Affairs Ministry to secure the release of the former Navy officer, who has been sentenced to death by a military court in Pakistan on espionage charges.
"Pakistan's arguments have been decimated in the court at The Hague. But the fight has not ended yet. We cannot forget the handiwork of Pakistan and also Sarabjit Singh’s murder in a Lahore jail. Thus, the government should not get over excited over the ICJ order and remember that worries won't end till Kulbhushan Jadhav is brought back safely," the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.
It said the diplomatic moves made by the External Affairs Ministry from the very beginning proved to be important in Jadhav’s case.
"External Affairs minister (Sushma Swaraj) had been from the beginning assuring that India will do everything possible to save Jadhav's life and her assurances have proved true at the first stage. She needs to be congratulated for this," it said.
The Sena also praised India’s lawyer at the International Court of Justice, Harish Salve, saying the credit of the interim order going in India’s favour went to the effective way he presented our case, laying out facts and the manner in which Pakistan had violated clauses of the Vienna Convention.
Since Jadhav's arrest last year in March, India had sought consular access to him over a dozen times. It wasn't granted even once by Pakistan.
On May 18, in a major boost to India, which moved the UN's highest judicial body against the death sentence, the ICJ instructed Pakistan to take all "necessary measures at its disposal" to ensure that Jadhav was not executed pending a final decision by it.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Rouhani Wins Vote For Second Term
- Gujarat Riots Not 'Anti-Muslim'
- Student Cuts Off Godman's Genitals After Alleged Rape Attempt
- Jadhav Worse Than Kasab: Musharraf
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- Kerala Man's Suspected Honour Killing: Ramesh Chennithala Writes to Rajasthan CM for Comprehensive Probe
- Two Arrested in MP for Allegedly Carrying Beef
- Kulbhushan Jadhav Can't Be Acquitted By ICJ, Says Sartaj Aziz
- Be Vigilant Along China Border: Rajnath Singh to Forces
- Govt May Step In If Triple Talaq Practice Not Changed: Naidu
- Suspension Of Operation With Militants A Failure, Says Manipur CM
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment