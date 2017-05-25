Don't Add Oil In Shahranpur Fire: BJP To Mayawati

Aiming at revival of peace in the violence-stricken Saharanpur, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday urged Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati not to add oil in the prevailing tense situation.

BJP spokesperson Nalin Kolhi told ANI that Mayawati's inflammatory words aimed at instigation cannot be ignored.

"Our first concern is that peace should return there, no one should suffer and properties, whether private or public must be protected. The second issue is that by going there and instigating, contributing to an already tense situation with inflammatory words or an act (or words) which may not calm down the temperature there cannot be ignored. So, before levelling allegations on the BJP, Mayawati will have to answer," Kohli said.

BJP leader S. Prakash also held the same opinion and said that it is Mayawati's duty to ensure peace and not speak in a manner which vitiates the atmosphere further.

"Mayawati was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. It is her duty to create communal harmony where disturbances are taking place. If there are disturbances, she should not add oil to it. She should see that violence is stopped and peace is restored. As a responsible leader, it is her duty to ensure peace and not speak against and vitiate the atmosphere further," Prakash told ANI.

Addressing a rally in Saharanpur's Shabbirpur village, Mayawati on Tuesday held the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh Government for creating rift between the Dalits and the Rajputs and claimed her party ruled Uttar Pradesh four times but "didn't let a single episode of communal violence to occur and maintained communal harmony."

"The clashes in this area happened because of the local administration. The Dalits wanted to organise a function at the Ravidas Temple on April 14 to mark the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, but the local administration didn't permit saying no prior permission was taken. Therefore, the Dalits objected to the Thakurs' Maharana Pratap procession that also didn't have permission," said Mayawati.

One person was killed and 16 people, including a head constable, were injured in clashes between Dalits and Rajputs in Shabbirpur and Simlana villages on May 5.

Reports said that the police stopped the Maharana Pratap procession after some Dalits informed the police. This angered Rajputs, who allegedly resorted to violence.

(ANI)