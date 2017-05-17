Dog Sentenced to Death in Pakistan's Punjab Province for Attacking a Child
In a bizarre case, a dog has been sentenced to death in Pakistan's Punjab province for biting a child .
The dog, which bit a child, was sentenced to death by Assistant Commissioner Raja Saleem in Bhakkar's Klor vicinity in Punjab province, Geo TV has reported.
A unique and a bizarre argument was put up by Assistant Commissioner Saleem while announcing the sentence stating "The dog injured the child, hence, it should be killed."
The dog's owner has filed an appeal with the Additional Deputy Commissioner against the peculiar punishment "The affected child's family registered a case against my dog, following which it completed a one-week prison sentence. Any further punishment for it would be unfair," Geo TV quoted the dog's owner, as saying.
Jamil added that he would knock on the doors of all courts to get justice for his pet. (ANI)
