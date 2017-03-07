Disability Tax Under GST Is Insensitive, Says Rahul Gandhi
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today accused the Modi government of being "insensitive" towards the most vulnerable sections of society by imposing "disability tax" on wheelchairs and Braille typewriters, and demanded its full rollback.
The GST on Braille typewriters and papers, carriages for the disabled and wheelchairs and other assistive devices have been fixed at rates varying between 5 to 18 per cent.
"GST on disability aids like wheelchairs and Braille typewriters, once again shows this government's complete insensitivity towards our most vulnerable.
"Congress Party demands a full roll back of this 'disability tax' that will put millions of our disabled people through further hardship," he said on Twitter.
The Congress party also put out a picture showing imposition of GST on wheelchairs and Braille paper.
"By hastily rolling out GST, Modi Govt has abandoned those who need its support the most. #GSTTamasha," said a tweet put out by the party on its handle.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Nitish Criticises Cong, Says It Should Set The Agenda
- Will Discuss Challenges Like Terror, Says PM Modi on Israel Visit
- India's Army Action In Sikkim 'Betrayal' Of Sino-British Treaty, Says China
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Insulting Question By TV Anchor To MoS Rathore Prompted Me To Plan 'Surgical Strikes', Says Parrikar
- IT Department Introduces One-Page Manual Application For Aadhaar, PAN Linking
- Stop Sending Terrorists To Our Peaceful Land: PoK Leaders To Pakistan PM And Army
- Class 6th Textbook Sparks Row Over Mosque Depicted as Noise Pollutant
Post a Comment