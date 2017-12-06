Depression Likely to Trigger Heavy Rainfall in Odisha

A depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger heavy rainfall coupled with gusty surface wind in several areas of Odisha in the next 24 hours, met office said today.

The well marked low pressure formed yesterday concentrated into a depression and lay centered about 310 km east of Paradip over the north west and adjoining north east Bay of Bengal, it said.

The system is likely to move northwards, intensify further into a deep depression and cross to Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coast close to the west of Khepupara.

Under its impact, rain and thundershower is likely to occur in most places in coastal Odisha and interior districts during the next 24 hours, it said.

The system is also likely to trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in the districts of Maurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Kendrapara and heavy rainfall at one or two places in Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Khorda, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati district in next the 24 hours.

Advice has been issued for hoisting Local Cautionary Signal Number Three (LC-III) at all ports in the state.

Squally gusty surface wind from northeasterly direction in north Odisha coast and northwesterly direction in south coast with speed reaching 45-50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Odisha coast during the next 24 hours.

As the sea condition will be rough to very rough along and off Odisha coast during the period, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea, the IMD said.