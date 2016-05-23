Delhiites Wake Up to Pleasant Morning, MeT Department Predicts Rain, Cloudy Day Ahead
Delhiites today woke up to a pleasant morning with the mercury dipping considerably after rain lashed the national capital overnight.
The minimum temperature was recorded at 21.8 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.
The Safdarjung observatory, whose recording is considered official for the city, received 17.2 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. The Palam observatory recorded 0.8 mm rainfall.
For the day, the MeT department has predicted rain with thunderstorm in several parts of the capital.
"Skies will remain partly cloudy throughout the day. Rain and thunderstorm are also expected to occur in many places. The maximum temperature may settle around 37 degrees Celsius," an official of the department said.
Yesterday, rain accompanied by dust storm and thunderstorm lashed the city which provided much-needed relief to the people after days of blistering heat.
The minimum temperature was yesterday recorded at 27.1 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature settled at 39.6 degrees Celsius.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Jaitley Files Fresh Defamation Case Against Kejriwal
- Indian Cabbie Abused And Assaulted In Australia
- Rawal Wants Arundhati Roy Tied To Army Jeep Instead Of Stone-Pelters
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment