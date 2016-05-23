The Newswire
22 May 2017 Last Updated at 11:38 am Society

Delhiites Wake Up to Pleasant Morning, MeT Department Predicts Rain, Cloudy Day Ahead

New Delhi
Delhiites today woke up to a pleasant morning with the mercury dipping considerably after rain lashed the national capital overnight.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 21.8 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

The Safdarjung observatory, whose recording is considered official for the city, received 17.2 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. The Palam observatory recorded 0.8 mm rainfall.

For the day, the MeT department has predicted rain with thunderstorm in several parts of the capital.

"Skies will remain partly cloudy throughout the day. Rain and thunderstorm are also expected to occur in many places. The maximum temperature may settle around 37 degrees Celsius," an official of the department said.

Yesterday, rain accompanied by dust storm and thunderstorm lashed the city which provided much-needed relief to the people after days of blistering heat.

The minimum temperature was yesterday recorded at 27.1 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature settled at 39.6 degrees Celsius.

