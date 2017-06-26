The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
26 June 2017 Last Updated at 6:55 pm National

Delhi Woman Raped By Neighbour At Gunpoint

BALLIA
Delhi Woman Raped By Neighbour At Gunpoint
Representative Image

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her neighbour at gunpoint at a village in Sikandarpur police station area here, police said today.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Shayamdev said the woman was sleeping at her residence yesterday when the accused neighbour, Vinod, entered her house and raped her.

On a complaint by the woman, an FIR was registered against the accused. The accused was arrested today and sent to jail.

The woman has been sent to the district hospital for medical examination.

READ MORE IN:
Delhi - New Delh Rape Violence Against Women Women Womens' empowerment Police & Security Forces National
Next Story : HC Refuses To Direct Pvt School To Admit Kids Under EWS Quota
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters