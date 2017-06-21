The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
21 June 2017 Last Updated at 9:59 am National

Delhi Woman Allegedly Raped by Facebook Friend

New Delhi
Delhi Woman Allegedly Raped by Facebook Friend

 A 25-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man who befriended her on Facebook and called her for a meeting on the pretext of getting her a job in south Delhi's Saket, police said.

The woman, a resident of southeast Delhi, claimed the suspect invited her to a five-star hotel last evening for a job meeting and offered her a spiked drink, they said.

He then took her to the parking lot of the hotel where he raped her, police said.

The accused is yet to be arrested as the police is waiting for the victim to record her statement before a magistrate, they added.  

READ MORE IN:
Delhi Women Rape National
Next Story : Rupee Slides 15 Paise Against Dollar
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters