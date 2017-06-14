Delhi University's First Cut-Off List For UG Programmes To Be Released On June 23
The Delhi University's first list of candidates for admission to its undergraduate programmes will be announced on the evening of June 23.
Initially, the date fixed for release of first cut-off list was June 20.
Although the university had announced that it would release six cut-off lists, dates of only five have been announced so far. More cut-off lists would be announced depending on the vacancy.
After the first cut-off list is announced on June 23 evening, admissions would begin the next day, a release from the office of the Delhi University registrar said.
The dates for release of subsequent cut-off lists are July 1, July 7, July 13 and July 18.
Verification of documents and approval for admissions will be done between 9.30 am and 1.30 pm for morning colleges and 4 pm to 7 pm for evening colleges.
"After approval of admission, the applicant has to log on to undergraduate admission portal for online payment of admission fee," the release said.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- SC Issues Notice To Centre On Order Banning Cattle Trade
- Kumar Asks Yogi To Not Come To Bihar Empty-Handed
- Red Fort With Tricolour Shown As Part Of Pak Tableau
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- BJP Government In Gujarat Distributes About 12,000 School-Bags With Akhilesh Yadav's Photo
- Are You With Us Or Qatar: Saudi King Salman Asks Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif
- Bill Tabled in Karnataka Assembly to Fix Charges for Treatment in Private Hospitals
- Avoid Meat, Say No To Sex And Have Only Pure Thoughts : Modi Ministry Instructs Pregnant Women
- 'Several People', Including Female Cop, Wounded In Munich Rail Station Shooting
- Now Aadhaar Mandatory to Avail Govt Co-Contribution Under Atal Pension Yojna
- Meghalaya Passes Resolution Opposing Centre's Notification on Cattle Sale
- Rahul Gandhi Well-Known for Exploiting Human Tragedies for Political Gains: BJP
Post a Comment