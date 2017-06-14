Delhi University's First Cut-Off List For UG Programmes To Be Released On June 23

The Delhi University's first list of candidates for admission to its undergraduate programmes will be announced on the evening of June 23.

Initially, the date fixed for release of first cut-off list was June 20.

Although the university had announced that it would release six cut-off lists, dates of only five have been announced so far. More cut-off lists would be announced depending on the vacancy.

After the first cut-off list is announced on June 23 evening, admissions would begin the next day, a release from the office of the Delhi University registrar said.

The dates for release of subsequent cut-off lists are July 1, July 7, July 13 and July 18.

Verification of documents and approval for admissions will be done between 9.30 am and 1.30 pm for morning colleges and 4 pm to 7 pm for evening colleges.

"After approval of admission, the applicant has to log on to undergraduate admission portal for online payment of admission fee," the release said.