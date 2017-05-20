Delhi University to Enrol More African Students, Extends Deadline, Releases Helpline
The Delhi University has undertaken a slew of measures to enrol more African students, including extension of deadline for online registration for foreign nationals, and responding to their queries via email and phone.
The Foreign Students' Registry (FSR) of the DU has received over 300 applications from African nationals, the university said in a statement.
"To increase the number, the university will be extending online registration deadline for foreign nationals from 20 April to May 31," it said.
The FSR office said its staff will take special care in handling queries of African students.
It said it will answer questions from African students on fsr@du.Ac.In and fsr_du@yahoo.Com and respond to phone calls on 91-11-27666756.
The DU statement said the university has received an enthusiastic response from the ambassadors of various African countries.
"They have also shown a positive inclination in instituting scholarships for their students for pursuing courses at the DU," it added.
"The varsity is committed to reaching out to international students which will result in strengthening social, cultural and political ties between us," the varsity's registrar said in the statement.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Rouhani Wins Vote For Second Term
- Gujarat Riots Not 'Anti-Muslim'
- Student Cuts Off Godman's Genitals After Alleged Rape Attempt
- Jadhav Worse Than Kasab: Musharraf
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- Kerala Man's Suspected Honour Killing: Ramesh Chennithala Writes to Rajasthan CM for Comprehensive Probe
- Two Arrested in MP for Allegedly Carrying Beef
- Kulbhushan Jadhav Can't Be Acquitted By ICJ, Says Sartaj Aziz
- Be Vigilant Along China Border: Rajnath Singh to Forces
- Govt May Step In If Triple Talaq Practice Not Changed: Naidu
- Suspension Of Operation With Militants A Failure, Says Manipur CM
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment