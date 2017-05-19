Delhi Shelter Razed: Living On The Street Haunts The Homeless Again
Having to sleep on the streets again. The thought haunts Ruby and her three kids who had recently acquired a roof over their heads.
Now she is back to homelessness after her house had been razed down during a drive by the authorities.
"I have three children and they used to study and stay here. I have been living here for many years. Now where will I go, I have no one with me. They have not been given any notice and broke our homes. We have become homeless again. No one is doing anything," Ruby told ANI.
"My two kids used to study here. They didn't even give us time to prepare ourselves. I don't know where to go. Everything of ours is gone. I am a single mother and now I am homeless," said another woman Tara.
The caretaker of the Shelter said they were barely given time to evacuate and search for another shelter. The building was razed soon after the notice was given to them.
"At around 2:30 pm they informed us that the center would be demolished. We didn't even get time to take out our belongings from the house. They didn't give us any chance to prepare. When I said that how will I manage with the kids, they said it is not their responsibility," he added.
Demanding justice and quick action on the demolition of the homeless shelter by the DDA Delhi Development Authorities, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal slammed the DDA asserting that they should be responsible in giving a new rehabilitation center within 24 hours.
The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal also expressed his concern over the development and assured a safe place for the children to stay.
On Thursday, a children home shelter ' SPYM-Wishes and Blessing Home', where over 50-60 small children used to live was allegedly demolished.
The home shelter SPYM is reportedly a Delhi Government aided Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) and they were provided by the land by the government.
"SPYM-All wishes and Blessing home is my home. 50-60 children used to live in this home and we adopted this place in 2014 from the Delhi Government's Raen Basera policy and transformed it into SPYM-Wishes and Blessings Home. There are 60 children and 15 females here, who were all abandoned at one time. Out of these 60 children, 45 go to schools. Today, DDA people arrived and demolished our home," the SPYM owner told ANI.
The homeless children are now demanding justice. (ANI)
