Delhi HC Seeks CM Kejriwal's Response In Fresh Defamation Suit Filed By Union Minister Jaitley
The Delhi High Court today sought the response of Arvind Kejriwal on a fresh Rs 10 crore defamation suit filed by Union Minister Arun Jaitley over the use of an objectionable word by the Chief Minister's lawyer Ram Jethmalani recently.
Joint Registrar Pankaj Gupta issued notice to Kejriwal asking him to respond why the defamation proceedings against him should not be initiated.
He fixed July 26 as the next date of hearing in the matter, by when Kejriwal has to file his response.
Jaitley, who holds twin portfolios of Finance and Defence, filed the second defamation suit after Jethmalani allegedly "abused" him in open court during the proceedings of another defamation suit he had filed against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and five other party functionaries.
During the cross-examination of the Minister on May 17 before Joint Registrar in the Delhi High Court, Jethmalani had used a term Jaitley had found objectionable.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Suicide Bomber Responsible For Manchester Blast
- Sukhoi Fighter Jet Goes Missing Near Tezpur in Assam
- Ex-Congress MP Naveen Jindal Summoned As Accused In Coal-Scam Case
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- 1984 Riots: Congress Leader Jagdish Tytler Refuses To Undergo Polygraph Test
- Bomb Scare Delays Movie Screening At Cannes
- Indian Railways' First Ever High-Speed Luxurious Train, Tejas Express, To Be Flagged Off Today
- Allegations Prove Others Are Scared of AAP's Anti-Corruption Campaign: Kejriwal
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment