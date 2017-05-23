Delhi HC Seeks CM Kejriwal's Response In Fresh Defamation Suit Filed By Union Minister Jaitley

The Delhi High Court today sought the response of Arvind Kejriwal on a fresh Rs 10 crore defamation suit filed by Union Minister Arun Jaitley over the use of an objectionable word by the Chief Minister's lawyer Ram Jethmalani recently.

Joint Registrar Pankaj Gupta issued notice to Kejriwal asking him to respond why the defamation proceedings against him should not be initiated.

Advertisement opens in new window

He fixed July 26 as the next date of hearing in the matter, by when Kejriwal has to file his response.

Jaitley, who holds twin portfolios of Finance and Defence, filed the second defamation suit after Jethmalani allegedly "abused" him in open court during the proceedings of another defamation suit he had filed against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and five other party functionaries.

During the cross-examination of the Minister on May 17 before Joint Registrar in the Delhi High Court, Jethmalani had used a term Jaitley had found objectionable.