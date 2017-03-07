The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
03 July 2017 Last Updated at 11:21 am National

Delhi HC Refuses To Quash Money Laundering Case Against Himachal Pradesh CM

New Delhi
Delhi HC Refuses To Quash Money Laundering Case Against Himachal Pradesh CM
File photo/PTI

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to quash the money laundering case against Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, his wife and son.

The court dismissed the petitions of Singh, his wife Pratibha Singh, son Vikramaditya Singh and another person Chunni Lal.

"The petitions are devoid of substance, consequentially the same are dismissed," Justice R K Gauba said.

Advertisement opens in new window

The Enforcement Directorate (ED)had earlier summoned 83- year-old Singh, his wife and son for questioning in this regard.

The ED had in September 2015 lodged the case against the chief minister and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after taking cognisance of a criminal complaint filed by the CBI.

READ MORE IN:
Virbhadra Singh Delhi - New Delhi Politics National
Next Story : Abu Dhabi Airport Exempt From US Ban On Laptops
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters