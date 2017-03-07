Delhi HC Grants Parole To 56-Year-Old Ajay Chautala To Appear In PG Exams

The Delhi High Court today granted parole to incarcerated INLD leader Ajay Chautala to appear in PG Diploma examinations to be held till July 12.

Justice Ashutosh Kumar allowed the plea of Chautala, who is serving a 10-year jail term in the teachers' recruitment scam case, to appear for the exams as per schedule on specific dates.

The convict will be on parole from July 4 to July 8 and surrender on July 9. He will again be out on July 11-12 and return to jail on July 13.

The court's direction came on Chautala's petition, filed through advocate Amit Sahni, seeking parole to appear in his PG Diploma exams scheduled from June 28 to July 12.

Chautala is pursuing PG Diploma in Counselling and Behaviour Modification (PGDCBM) under the Distance Education from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar.

The high court had earlier granted him parole to attend the marriage of his niece and directed the Tihar Jail authorities to take him to Haryana to write his PG diploma exam on July one.

Chautala had challenged the Lieutenant Governor's (LG) decision dismissing his request for parole on similar grounds.

The Supreme Court had on August 3 last year dismissed the appeals of Chautala and his father O P Chautala challenging the high court verdict upholding their conviction and sentence of 10 years awarded by a trial court in the junior basic trained (JBT) teachers recruitment scam case.

The high court had on March 5, 2015, said "the overwhelming evidence showed the shocking and spine-chilling state of affairs in the country."

The father-son duo and 53 others, including two IAS officers, were among 55 persons convicted on January 16, 2013 by the trial court for illegally recruiting 3,206 JBT teachers in Haryana in 2000.