Delhi Golf Club Asks Meghalaya Woman To Leave 'For Looking Like A Maid'

In a shocking incident, an elderly woman from Meghalaya, Tailin Lyngdoh, was allegedly asked to leave the Delhi Golf Club on Sunday, as she was wearing a traditional Khasi dress and resembled a maid.

Speaking to ANI, Lyngdoh said, "They told me to leave the dining hall as maids were not allowed. They were very rude. I felt ashamed and angry. I was wearing a traditional Khasi dress called Jainsem, they told me this dress was not allowed. They also told me that I look like a Nepali. I have been too many other countries, but this has never happened to me. Surprised to know that this has happened here in Delhi! ".

Advertisement opens in new window

Lyngdoh is a Governess to Health Advisor in Assam Government, Dr. Nivedita Barthakur who was also invited for lunch at the Delhi Golf Club by a member.

Barthakur stated that even after she explained to them Lyngdoh is from Meghalaya and is wearing her traditional dress called- Jainsem, they still objected to it.





"This incident happened on June 25 Sunday; nine members were invited for lunch, including my governess by a long standing member of the Delhi Golf Club. Lyngdoh was also invited in her own right. When we reached there and sat at the table for about 10 to 15 minutes, this gentleman, who is a manager I believe, and a lady walked over to Lyngdoh and told her to leave the table. When Lyngdoh objected and asked why- the manager said because you look like a 'maid'. When we all interjected and asked them the reason, they repeatedly said because she looks like one and her attire too speaks of it. I explained to them that she is from Meghalaya and is wearing her traditional attire called- Jainsem, they still objected on it. We all were shocked, sad and had to leave the place," Barthakur told ANI.

Advertisement opens in new window

Barthakur further added that Lyngdoh has travelled to London and UAE earlier wearing the Jainsem, but never faced any trouble there. People in London and Abu Dhabi appreciated the jainsem. But in India, she was told to leave Delhi Golf Club as they didn't know our culture or tradition.

Barthakur posted the incident on Facebook. (ANI)