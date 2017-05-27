Delhi Court To Hear Defamation Case Against Kejriwal Today

A Delhi Court will today continue its hearing in the defamation case of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramesh Bidhuri against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The court was hearing the defamation complaint of Bidhuri, who alleged that Kejriwal made defamatory statement by terming him a criminal in an interview to a news channel on July 17 last year.

Bidhuri earlier told the court that Kejriwal's statements had maligned his image.

He claimed that no case was pending against him and added that Kejriwal had defamed him with his statement.

The court had earlier on July 8 granted bail to Kejriwal on a personal bond of Rs. 10, 000.

