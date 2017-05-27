The Newswire
Delhi Court To Hear Defamation Case Against Kejriwal Today
NEW DELHI
A Delhi Court will today continue its hearing in the defamation case of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramesh Bidhuri against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
The court was hearing the defamation complaint of Bidhuri, who alleged that Kejriwal made defamatory statement by terming him a criminal in an interview to a news channel on July 17 last year.
Bidhuri earlier told the court that Kejriwal's statements had maligned his image.
Advertisement opens in new window
He claimed that no case was pending against him and added that Kejriwal had defamed him with his statement.
The court had earlier on July 8 granted bail to Kejriwal on a personal bond of Rs. 10, 000.
(ANI)
READ MORE IN:
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Burhan Wani's Successor Sabzar Bhat, Killed
- Rahul Reaches Saharanpur
- WHO Confirms First Cases Of Zika Virus In India, From Ahmedabad
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment