Delhi Cop Beats Up Ice Cream Seller After Being Asked to Pay

A Delhi Police constable has been suspended for allegedly thrashing an ice cream vendor after he asked him to pay for ice cream in Rohini, police said.

Police have registered a case against the constable and three of his friends in connection with the matter.

The incident took place on June 27 when 42-year-old Sandeep Kesari was heading towards his home in Naharpur from Avantika Rohini Sector 7.

As the vendor was heading home, Joginder, a police constable, allegedly stopped him and asked for ice cream.

When Kesari demanded money, Joginder allegedly refused to pay and began hurling abuses at him and attacked him.

The vendor tried to run away but Joginder called three of his friends and thrashed Sandeep, police said.

After hearing Kesari's cries, locals informed police and managed to catch hold of the attackers, including the constable. However, he fled from the spot.

Police said the ice cream seller was taken to hospital for treatment. He sustained fractures in his left leg and left hand.

Three of the accused -- Kamal Kapoor, Rohit Sharma and Kamaldeep -- have been arrested. The absconding constable has been placed under suspension, said a senior police officer.