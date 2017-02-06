Delhi CM Kejriwal's Office May Have To Go 'Officer-Less' Due To Shortage
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's office is currently running short of officers with sources saying the office may soon go "officer-less".
Sources said two Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS) officers, posted as additional secretaries in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), are on their way out as one has been transferred while the other has applied for study leave.
They said Sukesh Jain, Indian Revenue Services officer posted as Officer on Special Duty in the CMO, has also applied for repatriation in his parent cadre which is likely to be 'accepted' and he would be relieved of his current assignment.
"Additional secretary Geetika Sharma has been transferred, while another additional secretary Deepak Virmani has applied for study leave.
"The CMO could soon become officer-less as the office was already running short of officers after two senior officers, principal secretary Rajendra Kumar and deputy secretary Tarun Sharma were suspended following the CBI case last year," a source said.
Another senior IAS officer, SS Yadav, the then VAT Commissioner who was attached with the CM office, had also proceeded on study leave last year.
AAP government functionaries alleged that all conventions to take the chief minister into confidence in matters of transfer and posting of officers in the CMO are being bypassed.
"The service matter is entirely with the office of the lieutenant governor and the Union home ministry takes the call in matters of transfer and posting of IAS and DANICS officers. There has been a convention that officers attached with the CMO are posted and transferred with consent of the chief minister, which is not the case in Delhi," a source said.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- NIA Conducts Raids in Kashmir, Delhi Over Terror Funding
- All Eyes on Election Commission As It Organises EVM Challenge Today
- CBSE To Declare Class 10 Exam Results Today
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Guha Opens Up Indian Cricket's Pandora's Box, Spares No One In Resignation Letter
- Maharashtra: Protesting Farmers Continue To Spill Milk In Shirdi, Section 144 Imposed
- IIT Madras Beef Protest Shows 'Upbringing' Of Students, Says BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi
- 'Take Salary Cuts, Save Jobs,' Narayana Murthy Asks Senior Executives to Stop Layoffs
- Babri Demolition: CBI Court Frames Criminal Conspiracy Charges Against Advani, Joshi And Bharti
- Aircraft Scam: CBI Files Three Cases Against Civil Aviation Ministry And Air India
- Defending The Use of 'Human Shield', General Bipin Rawat Says 'Dirty War' In Kashmir Has To Be Fought With 'Innovative Ways'
- Last 3 Years Have Transformed People's Lives, Says PM Modi
Post a Comment