Delhi Can Turn Into A Desert If Green Cover Goes, Says HC
The national capital can turn into a desert if the green cover and forest land fall prey to illegal construction and encroachment, the Delhi High Court has observed.
It said this environmental issue was a matter of concern and needed to be addressed on a war footing in view of the adverse impact due to global warming.
"The city is facing (the threat) of advent of a desert. It is the biggest threat the city is facing as green cover goes away," a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar observed while hearing a PIL against alleged encroachment on forest land near Neb Sarai village in south Delhi.
The petition has sought blocking of a road constructed in the forest to provide access for emergency vehicles to reach Indira Enclave, an unauthorised colony, close to the posh Sainik Farms area which too has been in the news over alleged illegal constructions there.
The court did not approve of the road being built through the forest, which is in the ridge area of the city, saying, "You cannot make an unauthorised construction and then seek all kinds of benefit."
It said, "The forest land cannot be converted into a thoroughfare which is clearly beyond planned development under the Master Plan."
It noted that the Supreme Court had in 1980 ordered that no encroachment in the ridge area could be permitted and that the law laid down by it had to be "strictly complied" with.
"This is more so in view of the imperative need for addressing environmental concerns on a war footing in view of the adverse impact of global warming," the court said.
The Delhi government, represented by advocate Gautam Narayan, said the office of the deputy conservator of forest had passed an order for blocking of the road and building of a wall in the demarcated forest area to protect it from encroachment.
However, the residents of Indira Enclave had challenged the order and obtained a stay on its operation, he told the court.
The bench, thereafter, directed that the area in question be maintained as a forest land and said "no encroachment or construction whatsoever including laying of a road therein was or is permissible".
It ordered the Delhi government to take steps forthwith to ensure that a boundary wall is constructed all around the forest area and the land is strictly protected from any encroachment as well as illegal and unauthorised construction.
The court directed that the wall be built within two months and an action taken report be placed before it before the next date of hearing on July 31.
"The respondents shall take urgent steps for putting up temporary fencing/barricades immediately, to be replaced by the permanent wall at the earliest. After the fence is constructed, videography of the area will be done," it said.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Delhi Can Turn Into A Desert: HC
- Woman Delivers Baby Under A Tree
- Student Cuts Off Godman's Genitals After Alleged Rape Attempt
- Jadhav Worse Than Kasab: Musharraf
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- Uttar Pradesh: During Akhilesh's Tenure, Enrollment In Govt. Schools Decrease, Go Up In Private Schools
- Saudis Welcome Trump With A Gold Medal, He Rewards Them With A USD 110 Billion Arms Package
- Apple Starts Selling 'Made In India' iPhones On Trial Basis
- Post Sartaj Aziz's Assertion, Defence Experts Fear Jadhav Might be Dead
- My Friend is Auditor of INX Media, My Only Link To Company, Says Karti Chidambaram
- Online Voting Not Feasible Keeping In Mind Security Systems Required, Says CEC Zaidi
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment