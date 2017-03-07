Delhi Assembly: Kapil Mishra Calls Speaker <em>Dhritarashtra</em>, Marshalled Out Again

Delhi Assembly: Kapil Mishra Calls Speaker Dhritarashtra, Marshalled Out Again
Rebel AAP legislator Kapil Mishra was today marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly during the special session, the third time that he was evicted from the House since May.
Speaker Ram Nivas Goel ordered that the sacked AAP minister be marshalled out after Mishra referred to him as "Dhritarashtra" (a character from Mahabharata) for not taking any action on his letter.
"Why are you sitting on my letter like Dhritarashtra?" Mishra asked the speaker.
He had last week written a letter to the speaker "demanding justice" for disgruntled AAP volunteer Simran Kaur who had alleged that she was assaulted by three AAP MLAs.
This is the third time Mishra was marshalled out of the Assembly.
Last week, he was marshalled out following a heated argument between him and other legislators of the ruling party.
Earlier in May, Mishra was escorted out of the House during a one-day session after he and a few AAP MLAs came to blows when the sacked minister held out a banner with allegations of corru
