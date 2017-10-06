The Newswire
Deceased Farmers' Kin Urged CM To Call Off Fast, Says Madhya Pradesh BJP Chief
Bhopal
File photo
Madhya Pradesh BJP president Nandkumar Singh Chauhan said today the kin of farmers killed in violence in Mandsaur met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here and urged him to call off his fast.
The BJP leader said the kin of four of the five farmers also asked the chief minister to ensure that those responsible for their killing is brought to book.
Chouhan today began his indefinite fast at BHEL's Dussehra ground here for restoration of peace in the state where farmers have resorted to violence during their ongoing stir for various demands, including a complete loan waiver.
READ MORE IN:
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Patients Cough Up 1000% More Than Real Cost of Medical Devices
- Jayalalithaa's Niece Deepa Denied Entry Into Poes Garden House
- MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Ends 'Peace Fast'
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- No Bail For 11 Lucknow University Students Who Black-Flagged UP CM Adityanath
- Gujarat Hindi Textbook Prefixes Jesus With Haivaan, Stokes Controversy
- Madhya Pradesh CM Sits On Indefinite Fast 'For Restoration of Peace' Amid Farmers' Agitation
- Amit Shah Calls Gandhi A 'Chatur Baniya', Congress Slams Remark
- No Raid On NDTV, Inquiry On 'Mother Company' Which Owns It, Says MoS Rathore
- Three Terrorists Responsible for London Attack Identified: Theresa May
- Hindu Sena Activists Detained for Trying to 'Manhandle, Heckle' Yechury, He Calls It 'Sangh's Goondagardi'
- Farmers' Agitation in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur Intensifies, Vehicles Set On Fire
Post a Comment