11 June 2017 Last Updated at 9:22 am National

Deceased Farmers' Kin Urged CM To Call Off Fast, Says Madhya Pradesh BJP Chief

Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh BJP president Nandkumar Singh Chauhan said today the kin of farmers killed in violence in Mandsaur met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here and urged him to call off his fast.

The BJP leader said the kin of four of the five farmers also asked the chief minister to ensure that those responsible for their killing is brought to book.

Chouhan today began his indefinite fast at BHEL's Dussehra ground here for restoration of peace in the state where farmers have resorted to violence during their ongoing stir for various demands, including a complete loan waiver.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Bhopal Politics National
