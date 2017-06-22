Debt-Ridden Farmer's Son Commits Suicide For Not Getting New Textbooks, School Uniform

The last thing the 13-year-old Arbaz Nabilal Attar wanted before ending his life were new textbooks and school uniform.

Arbaz hanged himself from a tamarind tree as his father, a debt-ridden farmer in Osamanabad district of Maharashtra, was unable to buy him new textbooks, notebooks and school uniform, police said.

The incident took place at Bavi village in Vashi tehsil on June 20, police said.

Arbaz, a class 9th student, had told his father Nabilal Mohammad Attar that he needed new notebooks, textbooks and school uniform at the start of new academic year.

As Nabilal expressed inability because of lack of funds, an upset Arbaz went to the family's farm and committed suicide by hanging himself from a tamarind tree, police said.

Another farmer spotted him and alerted the family.

Nabilal had taken a loan of Rs 1 lakh from a bank and was unable to repay it, police said. Further probe is on.