Darjeeling Unrest: Unidentified Men Sets TMC Office On Fire
Darjeeling (WB)
Representative Image/PTI
Some unidentified persons torched an office of Trinamool Congress Party and a ticket counter of North Bengal State Transport Cooperation Ticket on Wednesday.
The firefighters have extinguished the fire and police and security personnel are camping at the spot.
Darjeeling is witnessing unrest since June 12 when Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) announced indefinite strike to protest the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's decision to make Bengali compulsory for all schools in the state.
Except for medicine outlets, all shops, schools and colleges are closed, and transport services are disrupted.(ANI)
