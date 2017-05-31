Dangal Becomes First Indian Movie to Cross Rs 1700 Cr at Global Box-Office
Dangal has smashed another record by becoming the first ever Indian film to earn Rs. 1700 crores at global box-office.
The movie has achieved this feat after pinning down SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' to become the highest grossing Indian movie of all time.
Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter and shared the news by writing, "#Dangal is the first Indian Movie to enter Rs 1700 crore Worldwide Gross Box Office Collection Club! #China - Rs 942 crore. #Taiwan - Rs 32 crore. Rest of world - Rs 745 crore. Total - Rs 1719 crore."
The movie is currently on a magical run at the Chinese box office as it has earned a total of Rs 941.51 crore and can cross Rs 1000 crore mark really soon.
The movie released in China on May 5 across 9000 screens.
On a related note, 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' which became the first Indian movie to gross to cross Rs 1500 crores worldwide, is yet to release in China.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- 80 Killed, Over 350 Wounded In Kabul Suicide Bombing
- Kerala Minister Says Reopening Bars A Logical Thing To Do
- Beef Fest: Nine Booked for Attacking IIT-Madras Scholar
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Pakistan Providing Nuclear Material to N. Korea: UN Sources
- Few Hours After He Made Comeback, Twitter Suspends Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's New Account
- New-born Baby Walks Moments After Birth In Brazil
- Controversial Preacher Zakir Naik, Wanted By NIA On Terror Charges, Applies for Malaysian Citizenship
- Babri Demolition: CBI Court Frames Criminal Conspiracy Charges Against Advani, Joshi And Bharti
- Aircraft Scam: CBI Files Three Cases Against Civil Aviation Ministry And Air India
- Defending The Use of 'Human Shield', General Bipin Rawat Says 'Dirty War' In Kashmir Has To Be Fought With 'Innovative Ways'
- Last 3 Years Have Transformed People's Lives, Says PM Modi
Post a Comment