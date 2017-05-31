Dangal Becomes First Indian Movie to Cross Rs 1700 Cr at Global Box-Office

Dangal has smashed another record by becoming the first ever Indian film to earn Rs. 1700 crores at global box-office.



The movie has achieved this feat after pinning down SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' to become the highest grossing Indian movie of all time.



Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter and shared the news by writing, "#Dangal is the first Indian Movie to enter Rs 1700 crore Worldwide Gross Box Office Collection Club! #China - Rs 942 crore. #Taiwan - Rs 32 crore. Rest of world - Rs 745 crore. Total - Rs 1719 crore."



The movie is currently on a magical run at the Chinese box office as it has earned a total of Rs 941.51 crore and can cross Rs 1000 crore mark really soon.



The movie released in China on May 5 across 9000 screens.



On a related note, 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' which became the first Indian movie to gross to cross Rs 1500 crores worldwide, is yet to release in China.