Dangal Becomes First Indian Movie In History To Hit The Rs 2,000 Crore Mark
Dangal has become the first Indian movie in the history to earn Rs. 2000 crore (307 million USD) worldwide after it earned Rs. 2.5 crore on its 53rd day at the China box office.
According to Forbes Magazine's latest report, among other milestones, 'Dangal' has become the fifth highest-grossing non-English film in the history, and the highest-grossing live actions sports movie of 2017.
Earlier, the Aamir Khan-starrer became the only non-Hollywood film to be listed among the top 16 highest grossing films of all time at China Box-Office.
The movie has already beaten movies like 'Captain America: Civil War', 'xXx: Return Of Xander Cage', T'ransformers: Dark Of The Moon', 'Titanic 3D' and 'The Jungle Book'.
'Dangal' is now behind world's biggest blockbuster 'Avatar' and Chris Pratt's 'Jurassic World,' which are positioned at number 15 and 14, respectively at China Box-Office.
On the professional front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in 'Secret Superstar' alongside Zaira Wasim.
The flick is slated to hit theatres on August 4. (ANI)
