10 June 2017 Last Updated at 1:40 pm National

Dangal Actress Escapes Unhurt After Car Skids Off Road In Srinagar

Srinagar
File photo/PTI

'Dangal' actress Zaira Wasim escaped unhurt after her car met with an accident in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, police said today.

The 16-year-old actress was travelling with her friend when the accident took place on Boulevard Road on the banks of Dal Lake late Friday night, they said.

According to the eyewitnesses, the vehicle was moving at a high speed and the driver lost control over the vehicle. The car jumped over the footpath and hit the parapet along the lake.

The car, according to some reports, belonged to a local politician, police said.

The police said since there were no reports of injuries or damage to public property, no case has been registered in the matter.

Zaira shot to fame with her portrayal of younger version of wrestler Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan's blockbuster "Dangal".

