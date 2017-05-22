The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
22 May 2017 Last Updated at 5:04 pm National

Dalits In UP Village Threaten To Convert To Islam After Being Allegedly Targeted By Police

Aligarh
Dalits In UP Village Threaten To Convert To Islam After Being Allegedly Targeted By Police
Representative image

Dalits in a village near Aligarh have threatened to convert to Islam, alleging that the police were targeting them following a clash with upper caste Thakurs over the construction of a drain.

Members of the community in Keshopur village had on May 16 clashed with Thakurs. Several persons, mostly Dalits, were injured in the violence, following which police complaints were filed by both sides.

The Dalits in the village staged a protest and alleged that the police discriminated against them when it came to taking action.

Advertisement opens in new window

They threatened to convert to Islam "if justice is not done" by Saturday.

SDM Pankaj Kumar Verma told PTI that the incident was being probed "in a fair and an unbiased manner".

Verma said disputes over drains and water channels are normal in rural areas but "they do not lead to such inter- caste clashes".

"We have appealed to both sides to show restraint and have faith in authorities," he added.

READ MORE IN:
Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Aligarh Dalits National
Next Story : Law Commission To Recommend Sweeping Changes To Government To Make Bail Easy
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters