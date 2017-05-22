Dalits In UP Village Threaten To Convert To Islam After Being Allegedly Targeted By Police
Dalits in a village near Aligarh have threatened to convert to Islam, alleging that the police were targeting them following a clash with upper caste Thakurs over the construction of a drain.
Members of the community in Keshopur village had on May 16 clashed with Thakurs. Several persons, mostly Dalits, were injured in the violence, following which police complaints were filed by both sides.
The Dalits in the village staged a protest and alleged that the police discriminated against them when it came to taking action.
They threatened to convert to Islam "if justice is not done" by Saturday.
SDM Pankaj Kumar Verma told PTI that the incident was being probed "in a fair and an unbiased manner".
Verma said disputes over drains and water channels are normal in rural areas but "they do not lead to such inter- caste clashes".
"We have appealed to both sides to show restraint and have faith in authorities," he added.
