Daily Revision Of Petrol And Diesel Prices Come Into Effect At Rajasthan Petrol Pumps

Daily revision of petrol and diesel prices have come into effect at all petrol pumps in Rajasthan.

“The new practice began at 6 pm. It is beneficial for customers but not for the dealers. We will observe the changes for one month and if this makes loss to us, we will go to the government,” Suneet Bagai, president of Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association, said.

He added that the prices will be revised daily at 6 am and current prices will be displayed at boards at the petrol pumps.