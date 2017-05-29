Cyclonic Storm 'Mora' May Trigger Rain in Odisha, Warns MeT Department

A cyclonic storm 'Mora', which lay centred over the Bay of Bengal about 610 km near the south east of Paradip today, is likely to trigger rain in Odisha in the next 24 hours.



The storm 'Mora' moved from the east central Bay of Bengal to the north-northeastward and lay centred about 610 km near the south east of Paradip this morning, the MeT office said.



The system is likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours and move north-northeastward to cross Bangladesh coast around tomorrow forenoon, it said.



Under its impact, rain and thundershower may lash many districts of coastal Odisha and some areas in the interior region in the next 24 hours.



The MeT office forecast heavy rainfall at one or two places in the coastal area of the state.



An advice has been given for hoisting Distant Warning Signal Number Two (DW-II) at Paradip and Gopalpur ports in the state.