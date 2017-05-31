Cyclone Mora: INS Sumitra Rescues 18 People In Bangladesh
Hours after at least six people were reportedly killed since Cyclone Mora made landfall in Bangladesh on Tuesday, INS Sumitra has launched a major Search and Rescue (SAR) operation 90 miles south off Chittagong and rescued 18 people till now. The operation is underway.
The people trapped, had been blown away from shore and coastal dwelling units due to Cyclone Mora. One man's pulse and heart beat could not be traced after being rescued. However, he was revived and is currently on ventilator.
All flights were suspended to and from Chittagong international airport and the Cox’s Bazar airports in Bangladesh as wind speeds remained above 117 kmph.
As many as 300,000 people had been taken to shelters in more than ten districts most vulnerable to the cyclone, Additional secretary Golam Mostafa, a spokesman for the disaster management ministry’s control room, was quoted as saying by BD News.
INS Sumitra, an indigenously built naval offshore patrol vessel, was commissioned into the naval fleet in September 2014. The vessel was inducted give a boost to coastal surveillance and anti-piracy and counter maritime terrorism operations of the navy.
(With agency inputs)
