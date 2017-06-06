Curfew in Part of Mandsaur as Farmers' Stir Turns Violent

Violence broke out today during a farmers' protest in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh following which curfew was today clamped in Pipalya Mandi area and prohibitory orders imposed in other parts of the district, officials said.

According to unconfirmed reports, two farmers were killed after police opened fired on violent protesters in Bhai Parshnath area, but Mandsaur Collector S K Singh denied it.

Four protesters are also reported to be injured.

According to a report by NDTV, the Home Minister Bhupendra Singh has denied the involvement of cops in the violence.

"There was no firing by the police, an investigation has been launched,", he has been quoted as telling the media channel.

Following the agitation at the farmers' protest, a curfew has been imposed.

"Curfew has been clamped in Pipalya Mandi police station area and in the rest of the district section 144 of CrPC has been imposed," Singh told PTI over phone.

When asked about reports claiming death of two farmers, Singh said he does not have any such information.

Farmers in western Madhya Pradesh are protesting since June 1 demanding minimum support price for their farm produce, among other things.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan yesterday said his government is taking all necessary steps to address the issues of the agitating farmers.

A price stabilisation fund of Rs 1,000 crore would be set up to purchase the farm produce at the minimum support price (MSP), he had said.

Mandsaur is about 325 kms from the state capital Bhopal.