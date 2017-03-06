Winner Of Vadodara Cricket Tournament Awarded Cow Instead Of Trophy
In an unusual cricket tournament organised by Rabari community in Vadodra, Gujarat the winning team was awarded a much important prize than a trophy -- a cow!
In the wake of controversy over cow ban sale, the organisers took this opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of the animal.
The Rabri community in Gujarat has been predominantly pastoralists and has a close connection with cattle. Though the society has progressed but they still stay close to their roots.
Since the past year the community devised a unique way to raise awareness about cows by awarding the animal as a prize to the man of the match.
"With this tournament we want to send a message that cow is a very important component in our society. Rabari community has always protected the cattle as it is our livelihood," Organiser of the tournament Prakash Rabari told ANI.
With the current countrywide turmoil regarding cow and politics around it, the community this year decided to give away a 'Gyr' calf each to all the members of the winning team of the tournament.
Raju Rabari, a player, said: "We want the state to recognise cow as the national animal, only then can we save them."
He added that all the players were immensely happy receiving such a prize after winning the match.
By this gesture, the Rabri community in Gujarat tried to send a message around the country about the importance of the cow. (ANI)
