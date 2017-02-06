The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
02 June 2017 Last Updated at 6:22 pm National

CPM Suspends Rajya Sabha MP Over Lifestyle Against Party's Ideology

NEW DELHI
CPM Suspends Rajya Sabha MP Over Lifestyle Against Party's Ideology
Twitter

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Friday suspended its parliament member Ritabrata Banerjee over complaints about his lifestyle.

According to sources, Banerjee was suspended for three months after finding that his lifestyle was not in accordance with the party's ideology and also because of several allegations levelled against him on the same.

A three-member committee has been formed and has been asked to submit a report by August 2, till then Ritibroto will stay suspended.

Advertisement opens in new window

Allegations have been swirling around the media that Banerjee was living a high and lavish lifestyle.

Banerjee was elected as a Rajya Sabha member from West Bengal in February 2014.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Delhi - New Delhi Politics CPI(M) National
Next Story : Are You On Twitter? US Journalist Megyn Kelly Asks Modi, Gets Trolled
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters