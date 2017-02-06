Cow Vigilante Group Barges Into Kerala House To Protest Against Beef Fests
Members of a "cow vigilante" group allegedly barged into the Kerala House here today to protest against the beef festivals organised recently in the south Indian state.
'Beef fests' were held in various parts of Kerala to protest against the Centre's decision banning sale and purchase of cattle at animal markets for slaughter, while some Youth Congress activists butchered a calf in full public view in the state where beef is widely consumed.
Police said around 12 to 14 people, claiming they belonged to 'Bharathiya Gauraksha Kranti', entered the Kerala House around 8 PM and started distributing cow milk.
Eyewitnesses claimed that the protesters blocked the main entrance of the Kerala House and also threatened the police who asked them if they had any permission to organise the protest.
They reportedly said they "do not need any permission" as they were working according to the "dharma".
The police, however, maintained that it was a peaceful protest.
Kerala House Resident Commissioner Vishwas Mehta denied knowledge of any such incident. He said no such incident or protest had taken place until 6.30 PM.
Mehta also said he had already informed police authorities concerned about the chances of such protests in front of the House.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Guha Questions Preferential Treatment To Dhoni, Superstar Syndrome
- Anti-BJP Parties Get Invite At Karunanidhi's 94th B'day
- Are You On Twitter?Journalist Asks Modi, Gets Trolled
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- I'm Realising My Dream Now, Says UPSC Topper Nandini
- Demonetisation Pulls Down India's GDP to 3-Year Low at 6.1%, Loses Fastest Growing Economy Tag to China
- 'Take Salary Cuts, Save Jobs,' Narayana Murthy Asks Senior Executives to Stop Layoffs
- Students Protest As AMU Stops Serving Breakfast-Lunch to Non-Muslim Students During Ramazan
- Babri Demolition: CBI Court Frames Criminal Conspiracy Charges Against Advani, Joshi And Bharti
- Aircraft Scam: CBI Files Three Cases Against Civil Aviation Ministry And Air India
- Defending The Use of 'Human Shield', General Bipin Rawat Says 'Dirty War' In Kashmir Has To Be Fought With 'Innovative Ways'
- Last 3 Years Have Transformed People's Lives, Says PM Modi
Post a Comment