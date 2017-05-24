Court Grants Bail To MDMK Chief Vaiko In Sedition Case
A court here on Wednesday granted bail to MDMK chief Vaiko, who had been in jail since April 3, in a sedition case of 2009.
Police had registered a case under IPC sections 124 (sedition) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, place of birth, residence, language) against Vaiko for a speech he had given while releasing his book, "Naan Kutram Sattugiren" (I am Making the Accusation), in 2009.
The charge-sheet in the case was filed in 2010. However, the trial is yet to commence.
On April 3 this year, Vaiko had appeared before metropolitan magistrate S Gopinathan and filed a surrender petition.
Although the magistrate had offered to release Vaiko on bail, he refused to apply for it. Vaiko was remanded in judicial custody.
Later, the MDMK leader was lodged in the Central Prison in Puzhal here.
Vaiko had moved a bail application on Tuesday. When it came up for hearing on Wednesday, additional city civil court judge Purushothaman granted unconditional bail to him.
