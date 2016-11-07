Court Acquits Ex-AMU Scholar Of Charge Of Orchestrating 2000 Sabarmati Express blast:

Former Aligarh Muslim University scholar and suspected Hizbul Mujahideen operative Gulzar Ahmed Wani was today acquitted by a Barabanki court of the charge of orchestrating a blast in Sabarmati Express in 2000.

According to the counsel for the accused, the court freed Wani and co-accused Mobin due to lack of evidence.

"The court of Additional Sessions Judge M A Khan acquitted both the accused of all the charges as the prosecution could not establish any of the charges levelled against them," advocate M S Khan said over phone.

Wani, who was arrested by Delhi Police in 2001 allegedly with explosives and incriminating materials, is a resident of Peeparkari area of Srinagar and is currently lodged in a jail in Lucknow.

The blast was carried out on the eve of Independence Day when the train was on its way from Muzaffarpur to Ahmedabad, claiming nine lives.