The Newswire
23 May 2017 Last Updated at 6:41 pm National

Controversial Godman Chandraswami Dies At 66

New Delhi
Jitender Gupta/Outlook

Controversial godman Chandraswami -- close friend of a Prime Minister and allegedly involved in the assassination of another -- died here today.

Chandraswami, who had suffered a stroke, died at the Apollo Hospital at the age of 66.

"Spiritual leader Jagadacharya Chandraswami ji, 66 years old, had been ailing for some time. He recently suffered a stroke and later developed multi-organ failure," a hospital statement said.

It said "despite all measures" taken by doctors, his condition deteriorated.

"He succumbed to the illness today at 2.56 pm," the statement said.

Chandraswami, whose actual name was Nemi Chand, shot to fame as an astrologer.

He wielded enormous power during the regime of then Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao. He was seen as one of Rao's trusted aides and advisers.

Often mired in controversy, his name cropped up in investigations into the assassination of former Prime Miniser Rajiv Gandhi.

In its report on the assassination, the Jain Commission dedicated a volume to his alleged involvement in the case.

Allegations of financial irregularities were often levelled at the long haired, white robed self-proclaimed godman.

In 1996, he was arrested on charges of defrauding a London-based businessman.

He also faced charges for repeatedly violating the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act.

READ MORE IN:
Chandraswami Rajiv Gandhi P.V. Narasimha Rao Delhi - New Delhi Rajiv Gandhi Assassination National
