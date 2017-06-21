Congress Leaders Perform <em>'Shavasan'</em> To Highlight Farmers' Plight

The Newswire
21 June 2017 National

Congress Leaders Perform 'Shavasan' To Highlight Farmers' Plight

BHOPAL
As Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan led yoga enthusiasts today in performing 'asanas' on the International Yoga Day, the Congress leaders carried out the 'Shavasan,' the corpse pose, to highlight farmers' plight in the state.

Chouhan, while addressing a gathering of yoga enthusiasts at the Lal Parade ground here, underlined the importance of the traditional practice in promoting wellness.

"Yoga strengthens the body, mind and intellect, promotes wellness and makes us happy. This is an effective medium to get rid of the tension," he said.

The participants performed various 'asanas' (physical postures) after the broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message.

The chief minister thanked Modi for highlighting the importance of yoga.

Several MLAs and government officials were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, some Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders performed 'Shavasan' at the party's state headquarters here.the farmers' plight in MP.

State Congress spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi said the programme was organised to highlight 

He said their event was also to protest the killing of five cultivators in police firing in Mandsaur recently and the increasing incidents of farmers' suicides.

He said Congress leaders across the state organised such programmes.

On the other hand, the BJP leaders performed various 'asanas' at the party's state headquarters.

There were also reports of the yoga day celebrations from Indore, Gwalior, Sagar, Jabalpur and other district headquarters in MP.

The state ministers participated in such programmes in their respective districts.

