Communist Party of China Expels Member for Practising Religion
The Communist Party of China (CPC) from Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region expelled its member for participating in religious activities.
The party's discipline watchdog announced their decision through its WeChat account. It said that they have found Ma Zhanqing participating in religious activities in a village mosque, reports Global Times.
The authorities said that Ma has been hiding his identity as a party member and refused to admit his involvement when they first approached him.
The CPC is an atheist organisation which formally recognizes Buddhism, Taoism, Islam, Protestantism and Catholicism.
These groups a given protection, but are subjected to restrictions and controls under the State Administration for Religious Affairs.
CPC members are banned from practicing religions. A guideline released in February 2016 stipulates that retired Party officials are banned from practicing religion and attending religious activities.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Govt Probes Chinese Company For Undermining Cardiac Stent Price Norms
- Kulbhushan Will Be Alive Till He Exhausts Clemency: Pak
- 'Take Salary Cuts, Save Jobs,' Narayana Murthy
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Babri Demolition: CBI Court Frames Criminal Conspiracy Charges Against Advani, Joshi And Bharti
- Aircraft Scam: CBI Files Three Cases Against Civil Aviation Ministry And Air India
- Defending The Use of 'Human Shield', General Bipin Rawat Says 'Dirty War' In Kashmir Has To Be Fought With 'Innovative Ways'
- Last 3 Years Have Transformed People's Lives, Says PM Modi
Post a Comment