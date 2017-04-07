The Newswire
04 July 2017

Communal Violence Breaks Out in WB Over 'Objectionable' Facebook Post, Centre Rushes Paramilitary Troops

Kolkata/New Delhi
Representative Image

Communal violence broke out in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal over an "objectionable" post on Facebook, prompting the Centre to rush 300 paramilitary personnel today.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in Kolkata that the clashes between members of two communities have broken out in Baduria in Basirhat sub-division of the district over the "objectionable" post.

Official sources in Delhi said the clashes were triggered last evening over the Facebook post about a holy site.

They said three companies (about 300 personnel) of paramilitary forces were being rushed to the state to assist the local police in containing the situation.

West Bengal Communal-Communalism Clash Social Networking Sites Society
