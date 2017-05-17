Committed To Build New India: PM Modi On BJP Govt's 3 Years
Responding to wishes on the social media in the wake of third anniversary of BJP's victory in Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government was committed to build the new India through a "reform to transform" approach.
In a response to a congratulatory message on the completion of three years in the government, the Prime Minister tweeted: "Thanks for your wishes. Through a 'reform to transform' approach we are committed to building a new India."
Further, thanking people for their constant support, he said, strength to run the country is derived from the skills and talents of 125 crore people in it.
One follower appreciated that the government was thinking of doubling the income of farmers.
To this, Prime Minister Modi replied, "Our farmers are the 'Annadatas.' When our farmers prosper, India will prosper."
Replying to a follower, who lauded government's foreign policy, the Prime Minister said, "'India First' is the foreign policy of the government, be it trade or cultural spheres, we want to increase our engagement with the world.
It was on May 16, 2014, when the results of the Lok Sabha polls were declared, giving the BJP a massive victory where as Narendra Modi was sworn-in as the Prime Minister on May 26, 2014.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Kashmir Unrest: Jaitley, Army Chief To Review Security In Srinagar Today
- SC to Hear Aadhaar-PAN Linkage Case
- Gunmen Storm Afghan Radio Station
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- Government Approves Amendments To Law Allowing Construction Near Protected Monuments
- Stars Did Cast A Spell On Kodakara’s Piper And Karachi’s Sitarist
- Air Canada Plane Diverted After Passenger Attacks Crew With Coffee Pots And Tries to Open Door
- Defamation Case: Matter Is With Kejriwal And Not With Jethmalani, Says Jaitley's Counsel After Heated Argument
- Chidambaram Was Sonia Gandhi's Personal 'Money Launderer', Swamy Alleges
- Barkati Sacked As Tipu Sultan Mosque's Imam
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- J&K Youth Who Topped BSF Exam Alleges Militants Threatening Him, His Sister
- Rohtak Gangrape: Haryana CM Ensures Speedy Justice By Fast Track Courts
- China Takes Exception To India's Stand On OBOR, Asks What Kind Of 'Meaningful Dialogue' It Wants
- J&K CM Mufti Beats Retreat From Function After Women Fling Chairs, Shout Azadi Slogans
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment