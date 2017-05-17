The Newswire
17 May 2017

Committed To Build New India: PM Modi On BJP Govt's 3 Years

New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Responding to wishes on the social media in the wake of third anniversary of BJP's victory in Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government was committed to build the new India through a "reform to transform" approach.

In a response to a congratulatory message on the completion of three years in the government, the Prime Minister tweeted: "Thanks for your wishes. Through a 'reform to transform' approach we are committed to building a new India."

Further, thanking people for their constant support, he said, strength to run the country is derived from the skills and talents of 125 crore people in it.

One follower appreciated that the government was thinking of doubling the income of farmers.

To this, Prime Minister Modi replied, "Our farmers are the 'Annadatas.' When our farmers prosper, India will prosper."

Replying to a follower, who lauded government's foreign policy, the Prime Minister said, "'India First' is the foreign policy of the government, be it trade or cultural spheres, we want to increase our engagement with the world.

It was on May 16, 2014, when the results of the Lok Sabha polls were declared, giving the BJP a massive victory where as Narendra Modi was sworn-in as the Prime Minister on May 26, 2014.

