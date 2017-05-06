CNN Anchor Draws Criticism For Making 'Racist' Remark Against Indian-American Spelling Bee Champion
A CNN anchor is being lashed out by netizens for allegedly making a “racist” remark against Indian-American national spelling champion Ananya Vinay, assuming that the 12-year-old is “used to using” Sanskrit due to her heritage.
California resident Vinay was being interviewed by CNN anchors Alisyn Camerota and Chris Cuomo following her win last week at the prestigious Scripps National Spelling Bee.
The sixth-grader had correctly spelled the word ’marocain’ and became the 13th consecutive winner from the Indian-American community at the annual spelling bee championship.
Towards the end of the interview, Ms. Camerota asked Vinay to spell ‘covfefe’, the word recently used by President Donald Trump in one of his tweets that took the social media by storm with people guessing what the U.S. leader could have meant by that word.
Like a true spelling bee participant, Vinay asked the definition of ‘covfefe’ and its language of origin, to which the anchors responded “gibberish.”
Vinay, sincerely tried to guess the spelling of the word, asked if there were any alternate pronunciation for it. She finally spelled it ‘cofefe’
Ms. Camerota then told Vinay the correct spelling was ’covfefe’ and added, “It’s a nonsense word. So, we’re not sure that its root is actually in Sanskrit, which is what you’re probably, uh, used to using, so, I don’t know. Anyway.”
Criticism of Ms. Camerota’s comment has since been circulating on social media.
Mr. Cuomo immediately congratulated Vinay for doing a great job, saying, “You know what I love about this. Not only did you make yourself proud and your family, but do you know that there are kids all over the country, probably the world, who are going to look at you and say, “I want to put in that work. I want to be a champion. I want to spell like her.”
However, netizens were quick to criticise Ms. Camerota for assuming that Vinay would know Sanskrit, some calling her comment racist and others expressing disbelief that she would make such an assumption just because Vinay is of Indian-origin heritage.
Susan Benesch wrote on Twitter, “CNN guesses the US national spelling bee winner is ‘used to using’ Sanskrit. If she were Jewish would u say ‘your real language is Hebrew’”
Another user Jeremy McLellan, a standup comedian, wrote on Twitter “12-year-old Ananya Vinay won the National Spelling Bee so naturally CNN had her on to spell ‘covfefe’ and say some racist stuff to her.”
Asha Dahya, creator/editor-in-chief of female empowerment blog ‘GirlTalkHQ’, wrote on Twitter, “CNN anchor assumes spelling bee champ, who happens to be of Indian descent, uses Sanskrit to find the origin of a word.”
A CNN spokeswoman, in a report in the Washington Post, said Ms. Camoreta’s comment had nothing to do with the girl’s heritage, and that the interview was not the first time the anchor has joked about Sanskrit being the origin of ‘covfefe’.
“Alisyn made the same joking reference to the root of ’covfefe’ in an earlier panel discussion that was aired on Wednesday,” the CNN spokeswoman said.
“If she’s guilty of anything it is recycling a joke. To assign a bias to what was a fun and innocent segment celebrating Ananya Vinay’s incredible accomplishment is frankly extremely cynical,” she said in a statement.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Five Countries Cut Tie With Qatar, Doha Terms It 'Unjustified'
- 4 Militants Killed In Retaliatory Firing By CRPF
- CBI Raid At NDTV's Prannoy Roy's Houses
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Railways Asked To Pay Rs 75,000 To Passenger Whose Seat Was Occupied By Others
- Uttar Pradesh: Police Jeep Tries To Save Cow, Kills 60-Year-Old Woman, Injures Her Grandchildren
- 'Jihadi Jack', First Man From UK To Join ISIS, Caught By Kurdish fighters In Syria: Report
- Pakistani Woman Guns Down Husband for Sexually Abusing Daughter-In-Law
- Babri Demolition: CBI Court Frames Criminal Conspiracy Charges Against Advani, Joshi And Bharti
- Aircraft Scam: CBI Files Three Cases Against Civil Aviation Ministry And Air India
- Defending The Use of 'Human Shield', General Bipin Rawat Says 'Dirty War' In Kashmir Has To Be Fought With 'Innovative Ways'
- Last 3 Years Have Transformed People's Lives, Says PM Modi
Post a Comment