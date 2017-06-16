The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
16 June 2017 Last Updated at 7:11 pm Society

Claims Of Plastic Rice In Market A Rumour, Says Tamil Nadu Government

Chennai
Claims Of Plastic Rice In Market A Rumour, Says Tamil Nadu Government
Creative Commons/Representational Image

Tamil Nadu government today dismissed as "rumours", claims of plastic rice in markets and said no such rice has been seized in the country so far.

"Plastic rice has not been seized in any part of India. In Tamil Nadu, social media is creating rumours of plastic rice," Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Kamaraj said.

Intervening during a debate in the Assembly, he also warned of stern action against persons circulating such rumours.

Advertisement opens in new window

In fact, the state had adequate stocks of rice, including towards for the free rice supply scheme even as it's price was under control, the minister said.

"The very concept of plastic rice is wrong since plastic can melt (when it is boiled, assuming to be rice,)" he added.

There was no need for any apprehensions in this regard, he said.

READ MORE IN:
Tamil Nadu Food & Beverages: Adulteration & Toxins Society
Next Story : Tarun Tejpal Case: Media Barred From Covering Proceedings Until Completion Of Trial
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters