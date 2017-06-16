Claims Of Plastic Rice In Market A Rumour, Says Tamil Nadu Government
Tamil Nadu government today dismissed as "rumours", claims of plastic rice in markets and said no such rice has been seized in the country so far.
"Plastic rice has not been seized in any part of India. In Tamil Nadu, social media is creating rumours of plastic rice," Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Kamaraj said.
Intervening during a debate in the Assembly, he also warned of stern action against persons circulating such rumours.
In fact, the state had adequate stocks of rice, including towards for the free rice supply scheme even as it's price was under control, the minister said.
"The very concept of plastic rice is wrong since plastic can melt (when it is boiled, assuming to be rice,)" he added.
There was no need for any apprehensions in this regard, he said.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Six Policemen Killed In Anantnag Terror Attack
- TADA Court Finds Gangster Abu Salem, Five Others Guilty
- Did CBI Come For Tea At Manish Sisodia's House?:AAP
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Are You With Us Or Qatar: Saudi King Salman Asks Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif
- Bill Tabled in Karnataka Assembly to Fix Charges for Treatment in Private Hospitals
- Hang Those Who Eat Beef As Status Symbol, Says Sadhvi Saraswati
- Sack Employees Who Got Jobs With Fake Caste Certificates: Govt To All Departments
- 'Several People', Including Female Cop, Wounded In Munich Rail Station Shooting
- Now Aadhaar Mandatory to Avail Govt Co-Contribution Under Atal Pension Yojna
- Meghalaya Passes Resolution Opposing Centre's Notification on Cattle Sale
- Rahul Gandhi Well-Known for Exploiting Human Tragedies for Political Gains: BJP
Post a Comment