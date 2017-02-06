The Newswire
03 June 2017 Last Updated at 9:37 am

Civilian Injured in Ceasefire Violation by Pak in Poonch Sector

Poonch
Representative Image-PTI

At least one civilian has been injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir' Poonch sector on Saturday.

The ceasefire violation started yesterday night at around 11 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army posts are strongly retaliating to the firing from the other side.

Small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars were fired from Pakistan last night.

Earlier on Thursday, Two civilians were injured in shelling by Pakistan at Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistani Army had initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Naushera and Krishna Ghati sectors to which the Indian Army posts retaliated strongly and effectively. (ANI)

J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Pakistan Indian Army Pakistan Army Indo-Pak Border International
