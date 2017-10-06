Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Fast Is A 'Drama': Congress
The Congress today termed the indefinite fast by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan amid farmers unrest in the state, as a "pretence" and asked him to prepare for his "political exile".
"Shivraj Singh Chouhan's fast is a drama...It is a sham, he should answer why a case of murder has not been filed in the death of five farmers in Madhya Pradesh," party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told reporters here.
He said the inaction of the state government forced the farmers to sell their produce below minimum support price (MSP) to middlemen.
Farmers are selling potatoes and onions at throwaway prices in the state. The situation is similar in case of wheat as well, he alleged.
"This fast is nothing but a pretence...The Congress is with farmers in their fight for their rights," Surjewala said.
Blaming BJP for making "false promises" over providing better prices to farmers for their produce, the Congress leader said it has been unable to give minimum selling price to the farmers.
As the violent agrarian unrest entered its tenth day in Madhya Pradesh today, Chouhan began his indefinite fast for restoration of peace and promised profitable prices to farmers for their produce.
The farmers have been demanding better prices for their produce, debt relief, among other things.
