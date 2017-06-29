The Newswire
Chinese Army Rejects Rawat's Comments About War

BEIJING
The Chinese military today rejected as "irresponsible" Army chief General Bipin Rawat's remarks that India is ready for a two-and-a-half front war, asking him to "stop clamouring for war".

Rawat had said that India is prepared for security threats posed by China, Pakistan as well as by internal threats.

Responding to Rawat's remarks, the People's Liberation Army spokesman Col Wu Qian said: "Such rhetoric is extremely irresponsible".

"We hope that the particular person in the Indian Army could learn from historical lessons and stop such clamouring for war," he told the media.

"Indian Army is fully ready for a two and a half front war," Rawat had said recently.

