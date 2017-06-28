China Defends Pakistan, Says it is at Frontlines of Anti-Terror Fight
A day after India and the US asked Pakistan to stop cross-border terror, China today put up a strong defence of its 'all-weather' ally, saying Islamabad was at the frontlines of the fight against terrorism.
"China thinks that the international cooperation against terrorism should be enhanced and stepped up. The international community should give full recognition and affirmation to Pakistan's efforts in this regard," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters here.
His remarks came in response to the India-US joint statement issued after the talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.
"We have to say Pakistan stands at the frontlines of the international counter terrorism fight and has been making efforts in this regard," Lu said in response to the statement in which India and the US had asked Islamabad to ensure that its soil is not used for cross-border terror.
The joint statement issued yesterday after Modi-Trump meeting had also called on Pakistan to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of the Mumbai, Pathankot, and other cross-border terrorist attacks.
Modi and Trump also vowed to strengthen efforts to fight terrorism and eliminate safe havens for terrorists.
Ahead of the Modi-Trump meeting, the US State Department had set the tone for the summit by declaring Syed Salahuddin, chief of Kashmiri militant group Hizbul Mujahideen, as a 'global terrorist'.
The State Department's action had sent out a strong message against the terrorism emanating from the country which is hurting India.
During their meeting, Modi and Trump had had also "committed to strengthen cooperation against terrorist threats from groups including al-Qaeda, ISIS, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), D-Company (led by underworld don and terror mastermind Dawood Ibrahim), and their affiliates."
On the Modi -Trump talks to improve Indo-US ties, Lu said China is pleased over countries developing friendly cooperative relations.
"We think such relations play a positive and constructive role in upholding peace and stability in the region.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Cabinet Approves Recommendations On Allowances
- Cabinet Approves Disinvestment Of Air India
- Thousands Protest Against 'Targeted Lynchings' Of Muslims
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- 3 Hindu Yuva Vahini Activists Arrested For Alleged Gangrape
- SC Refuses To Pass Interim Order On Government Making Aadhaar Mandatory For Social Welfare Schemes
- Delhi Golf Club Asks Meghalaya Woman To Leave 'For Looking Like A Maid'
- Afghan Air Corridor Shows India's 'Stubborn Geopolitical Thinking', Says Chinese Daily
Post a Comment