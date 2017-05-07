China Calls On UN To ban N. Korea From Conducting Missile Launches

China has criticised North Korea for launching an Inter Continental Ballistic missile near Japan coast and called on the United Nations Security Council to ban Pyongyang from conducting any launches that use ballistic missile technology, nuclear tests or any other provocation.

"China urges the DPRK to refrain from acts that violate UN Security Council resolutions so as to create necessary conditions for resuming dialogue and negotiation," Xinuhua quoted Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang as saying on Tuesday.

Advertisement opens in new window

Yesterday, An Intercontinental Ballistic Missile reached a height of 2,802 kilometres (1741 miles), according to state broadcaster Korea Central Television (KCTV).

That's the highest ever altitude reached by a North Korean missile, and puts the U.S. on notice that Pyongyang could potentially hit the U.S. mainland.

In a rare announcement, state North Korean television announced that Kim Jong-un had personally overseen the "landmark" test of a Hwasong-14 intercontinental missile (KN-14).

Reacting to the missile test, President Donald Trump, earlier today, called on China to shun and rein in North Korea.

"North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life? Hard to believe that South.

Korea and Japan will put up with this much longer. Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all!," Trump tweeted. (ANI)

(ANI)